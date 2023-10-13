The first steps of Seat’s new role within the Volkswagen Group are beginning to be confirmed. Wayne Griffiths has acknowledged that they are already working on an electric car to rival the most affordable models on the market. And like these models, it will be a non-car. Because Seat is working on a quadricycle to fight with Stellantis and Renault. These are the plans.

A secret with voices. That the Volkswagen Group was on its way to relegating Seat to a secondary role is something that has been reported for some time. In the last two presentations of results, Wayne Griffiths himself had sent messages such as “Cupra is the future.”

Why does an electric car have less autonomy than advertised?

And the data supported the strategy. Because if Seat SA has achieved black numbers it has been because Cupra has refloated its accounts and with an enormous profit margin, focusing the Volkswagen Group’s products on a young audience or those that opt ​​for models with a sportier aesthetic. The result is that it can sell vehicles similar to Seat’s at a much higher price.

But it was not until the last IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich when everything blew up. Thomas Schäfer, when asked by journalists, insisted with three answers that dictated the future of Seat: “The future of Seat is Cupra.” “We will find a new role for Seat.” “Investment in Cupra is strong and will continue to increase.” Because messages in results presentations are one thing and giving these answers with microphones and cameras in front of them is another, very different thing.

I wasn’t dead. But Seat was not in the best of health either. In the transition to the electric car, Volkswagen has encountered some problems. In his most optimistic stage he did not hesitate to choose Skoda as the “economic” part of his electric future. The mass product they expected to be the Volkswagen models. And in the luxury market, Porsche had dazzled with its Taycan and Audi hoped to compete among premium models with good electric vehicles.

But Volkswagen has found that demand for its products, due to price and some design decisions, is lower than expected. The projected plan, with multiple platforms along the way, has not been the best resolved option and the delays in its software have ended up leaving a good number of launches in the air. As a consequence, the group is now immersed in a major remodeling to mitigate the blow by reducing expenses.

And Seat has taken the worst part. Because the brand had not planned an electric future (not even through plug-in hybrids) for the short and medium term. Electrifying their products means a price increase that brings them closer to the positions they want to occupy with Cupra and distances them from their traditional potential customers. If the future is electric, Skoda would occupy this position and, finally, the Volkswagen Group has found the time for its low or lower-middle range to only be occupied by one firm.

A paradigm shift. To this we must add that mobility is changing at a great pace. Anti-pollution restrictions are beginning to spread across much of Europe. Some cities like Stockholm are already banning cars that run on combustion engines. Others, like London, are creating serious obstacles to getting around by car.

To this we add that access to a traditional vehicle is increasingly complicated for young people. These difficulties are being patched with shared rental vehicles, such as motorcycles, cars and bikes. Every day more and more people are choosing to leave the car aside. And, with it, the bill, insurance, taxes and maintenance expenses.

This is where Seat comes into play. In an interview collected by Car-Editors.Net, Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Seat, responded as follows:

There is less and less supply of small cars, but there is demand, especially in cities. City cars should be as small as possible. The city should belong to the people who live in it. We have to respond to this, but not by prohibiting individual mobility, but by offering solutions

“It’s not just a possibility”. “It is a specific project that we are currently working on,” Griffiths confirmed when asked if Seat is working on a quadricycle (light or heavy) to compete with the Citroën AMI, Fiat Topolino or Mobilize Duo.

One of Seat’s next products, which will continue to focus on combustion and hybrid models, according to Griffiths himself in the interview, will be a quadricycle that allows it to offer a car at a very low price, with a minimal investment and that, However, it can be used enormously because it can be positioned in the market as a mobility solution for companies, carsharing, subscription models or, directly, sales to individuals.

A rising market. This type of products is growing in the market. As a second family car, it demands more or less the same as a low-displacement motorcycle but has the advantage of traveling more protected, although its technical safety requirements are still much lower than for traditional vehicles.

But the ease of moving around an urban environment, the greater ease of parking and the anti-pollution restrictions make it an ideal option for the city and surrounding areas. The product is even popular among older people who are just looking for a small vehicle with which to move around in a familiar environment and be able to run a few errands. It is something that Citroën already explained to us during the presentation of the AMI Buggy.

What we expect. As for the possible arrival of a Seat quadricycle, it is something that has already been speculated since the Volkswagen Group confirmed the firm’s new role. With a younger target audience and fewer economic resources, it seemed evident that the firm would choose to compete in a market that continues to receive new competitors.

With this context, everything seems to indicate that Seat’s new product will be born from the collaboration that Silence and the Martorell firm have in hand. In fact, Seat already sells an electric motorcycle that is actually a Silence S01. With this in mind, it is not at all out of the question that we see a Silence S04 on the street, a two-seater electric quadricycle measuring 2.28 meters long, 1.27 meters wide and 1.57 meters high that is sold in both a light and heavy quadricycle.

In both cases it has two removable 5.6 kWh batteries (11.2 kWh in total). However, at the moment only the most ambitious option can be reserved, that of the heavy quadricycle. In this case, the Silence S04 mounts two 7.5 kW electric motors on the rear axle (one per wheel), with a nominal power of 14 kW and peak power of 22 kW. Its autonomy is 145 kilometers. The starting price is 10,180 euros (with discounts) to which must be added the price of the batteries, which can be purchased (another 5,120 euros) or rented by subscription (30 euros per month).

Photo | Silence