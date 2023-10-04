For the first time, Classic Zombies and Undead Siege will come to Call of Duty: Mobile in Season 9: Midnight Patrol, launching today, October 4 at 7 PM CT.

This spooky season is packed with terrifying content, and Call of Duty: Mobile players will be able to try out the new Patrol mode on the Halloween-themed Hacienda Hacienda map.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9: Midnight Shift gives players the opportunity to earn 50 tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a new supply of free and premium content, including Operators like Witch Doctor – Lethal Cure, Demir – Lurking Dread, Portnova – Funny Bone and Misty – In the Spirit, as well as the CX-9 SMG, the exclusive Thunder Rounds accessory, Weapon Projects, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points and more releases throughout! it’s from the season!

Below are all the details of Season 9: Midnight Patrol of Call of Duty: Mobile, which will arrive for Android and iOS:

New Mode: Patrol – First introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Patrol mode in Multiplayer is a variant of Hot Spot mode. Here, the capture point moves continuously around the map and players will need to stay alert and move with it to achieve high scores for their team.

​

Two Zombie Modes – For the first time in Call of Duty: Mobile, two Zombies modes will appear in Season 9, in addition to new updates. Classic Zombies mode is round-based within the Shi No Numa map with the new addition of a Missile Tower class, and the ever-dynamic Undead Siege returns to Isolated with a new Goliath prize and camo.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9: Midnight Patrol will also feature multiple updates and improvements to the game, plus new Season Challenges, Giveaways, a Themed Event, and more; all of this available in the store from launch and throughout the season.