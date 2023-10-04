The long-awaited finale of the acclaimed third season of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING is now available on Disney+

Disney+ has announced that the original comedy series Only Murders in the Building, produced by 20th Television, will have a fourth season. The long-awaited finale of the acclaimed third season is now available on Disney+, and the way it looks, it was a more than predictable announcement.

The news comes after the success of the third season. The series features legendary talent such as multiple Oscar® and Emmy® winner Meryl Streep and Golden Globe nominee Paul Rudd, joining stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

All seasons of the series have been very well received by critics and have earned multiple nominations and awards, including season 2 Emmy® nominations for Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, among others. . All three seasons of Just Murders in the Building are certified ‘Fresh’ on Rotten Tomatoes.

Only Murders in the Building is the work of creators and screenwriters Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman are executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

The third season follows Charles, Oliver and Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) as they investigate a murder that has taken place at a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his sudden death. With the help of Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), the titular trio embarks on their most difficult investigation yet, while Oliver desperately tries to put the show back together. Curtain Up!

You can watch the entire first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building with your Disney+ subscription.