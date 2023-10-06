Blizzard is preparing for the launch of Diablo 4 season 2. The second major wave of content has the difficult task of recovering players who have left Sanctuary in recent months.

Diablo 4 It received a good wave of positive reviews upon its launch. It seems that the Blizzard that hit the nail on the head in the past with a number of games has returned with force, but The launch of season 1 once again raised doubts among fans.

Diablo 4 Season 1 has caused an exodus of players leaving due to issues related to the game’s balance. Many patches and limitations have made it Blizzard You have to get ready for season 2.

This second season or Season of Blood arrives on October 17 and the truth is that its creators have already revealed quality of life improvements that are really promising. Now, ahead of the premiere, Blizzard continues to comment on everything that is to come.

Diablo 4 lead producer Timothy Ismay and associate game designer Antonio Watson sat down with Games Radar to offer some interesting evaluations about Diablo 4 season 2.

Both developers made it clear that the announced measures had caused good feelings among the players: There are many things that were received very positively by the fans, they commented.

A lot of the conversations I’ve had have been that people are excited about the content in Season 2, but they’re also very excited about the quality of life changes. It seems like it’s enough of a motivating factor to get people playing again.

Diablo 4 is now more fun

The majority of Diablo 4 players are very aware of the improvements in the gaming experience, even more than the promise of new content never seen before, so it is normal that these recent announcements have attracted attention.

Honestly, the quality of life changes; we have been able to play them quite a bit internally; Diablo 4 is much more fun to play, Ismay dared to point out. There are improvements, each of them small, but collectively the game feels much better.

In the absence of experiencing these new features for oneself, of course, these statements are a call to hope for those who have left Sanctuary after a series of changes that affected the experience considerably.

Diablo 4 has a long road ahead of it and although it started with a brilliant sprint, this is a long-distance race and the passage of the seasons will be the one that ends up determining its position at the end of this one. We remember that annual expansions have already been confirmed.