What happens with season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? It seems that Prime Video faces much bigger challenges.

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power could be a lot worse. The first batch of episodes has suffered serious canonical problems related to JRR Tolkien’s original work. And they’re probably going to be a lot worse in season two. The first season of Prime Video’s epic fantasy series based on the novels set in the beloved Middle Earth has already caused division among viewers. Not only did he take liberties with the timeline, he over-condensed it. But it also placed certain famous people in situations that made no sense. In fact, they were hundreds of years apart from JRR Tolkien’s works.

Due to its high budget, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is Amazon’s most ambitious and important fantasy series to date. But it remains to be seen if it can maintain its momentum heading into season two.. Issues surrounding the legal rights to JRR Tolkien’s work that would provide context to some of the most important events in Middle-earth, as well as certain creative differences, pose unique challenges. And the second season complicates things more.

The events of the second season are transcendental and could cause a lot of anger and contradictions

Amazon Prime Video

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power largely took place in the Second Age. A period that, although outlined in The Silmarillion, acted more as an appendix. Amazon did not get the rights to most of the material, which gave the production a lot of room for creativity. But at the same time, it angered certain devotees of Tolkien’s work. Therefore, the overall story of the second season will be more complicated the closer it gets to important events such as the forging of the One Ring, Sauron’s war against the elves and the fall of Númenor.

There is a lot of original material for these transcendental moments of the Legendarium and JRR Tolkien’s chronology. This will help The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have more connection to the original mythology, but it presents very serious problems. On the one hand, there is greater potential for contradictions and plot holes that will anger Tolkien purists. And on the other hand, any drastic changes to certain key events could create problems when it comes to relating them to the original books or Peter Jackson’s beloved film trilogy.