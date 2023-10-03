PlayStation gamers can now experience the speed and technology of Seagate PCIe Gen4 NVMe Solid State Drives (SSD) on their consoles.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) announced its officially licensed NVMe SSD for the PlayStation Seagate Game Drive PS5®. The drive offers gamers the latest PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD technology and the fastest performance of the company’s line of officially licensed storage products for PlayStation bringing speed, endurance and high capacity to PlayStation 5.

With sequential read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s1, the Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD catalyzes the power of PCIe Gen4 with transfer rates up to two times faster than PCIe Gen3 SSDs. The drive is built with Seagate-validated E18 drivers and the latest 3D TLC NAND technology to deliver the most advanced speed and durability for console gaming.

With a minimalist heatsink designed to perfectly fit the PlayStation5 console, the SSD maximizes gaming performance and protects the drive’s storage from thermal throttling. With a simple installation, gamers can play PlayStation 5 games directly from the unit.

Available in capacities up to 2TB, the Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD offers long-lasting endurance of 1.8M MTBF and up to 2550 TBW. The unit includes a five-year limited warranty 2 to give gamers peace of mind.

Seagate’s officially licensed NVMe Game Drive PS5 SSD is now on sale for $99.99 (1TB) and $149.99 (2TB).