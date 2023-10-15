Suara.com – An extraordinary sight occurred when more than two thousand workers wore white T-shirts with Ganjar Pranowo’s face on them while working at PT. Pan Pacific Nesia (PPN), Subang, West Java. In this rare moment, this garment company seemed to be ‘whitened’ by the workers who chose to wear these sweatshirts.

They wore t-shirts with pictures of Ganjar’s face, which read ‘Tuanku ya Rakyat’ to ‘Ganjar for all’. Ganjar has the principle of ‘My Lord, the People’ and devotes himself to all Indonesian people.

“This time we visited PT. Pan Pacific Nesia workers, there were 2,300 who were involved, they worked wearing Ganjar Pranowo T-shirts, ‘My Lord is the people’. This is a political symbol that they have made their choice and will win Pak Ganjar in 2024,” said General Chairperson of the Struggling Workers’ Reward (GBB), Lukman Hakim wrote on Sunday (15/10/2023).

Lukman explained that wearing the t-shirt was a form of support from the workers at PT. Pan Pacific Nesia to Ganjar to become President of Indonesia for the 2024-2029 period. This activity is part of the ‘GBB Goes to Factory’ program which aims to take Ganjar to the Palace as President of Indonesia.

Also read: GBB hopes that fishing workers will be able to become a pillar of the nation’s food sovereignty

Lukman explained that this activity aims to show collaboration between workers, companies and labor unions here. Apart from that, he revealed that this activity received support from the company, management, trade unions and labor.

“And we want to become a portfolio, this is the formation of a national industrial relations commission, as a solution to industrial relations problems or conflicts to strengthen national industry and increase workers’ welfare,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Supervisor of the Company Level Workers Union (SPTP) PT. Pan Pacific Nesia, Munawar stated that he was ready to win the 2024 Presidential Prize. He believes that Ganjar can bring workers more progress and prosperity. Company PT. Pan Pacific Nesia operates in the garment sector.

“Thank God, our 2,300 members are very enthusiastic, ready to win Mr. Ganjar. Make it easy for Mr. Ganjar to win the presidential election contest, and can bring Indonesia, especially the workers, to be more prosperous and advanced,” stressed Munawar accompanied by the Chair of the PT Pan Pacific SPTP. Nesia, Andi Galib after the activity.

Ganjar Labor Volunteer Epicentrum

Also read: Government urges workers to increase minimum wage by 15% by 2024

Chairman of the GBB Advisory Board, Ferry Indrianto, said that his party facilitated workers here to express their support for Ganjar Pranowo as the choice for Indonesian labor president. GBB, as the epicenter of Ganjar worker volunteers which focuses on formal and informal workers.