Sea of ​​​​Thieves has started what is its tenth season, bringing with it a large number of new features that will excite players. The most notable thing about the update is the possibility for players to form guilds, which will allow them to unite under a single banner to face much greater challenges. A function very similar to clans in other video games. In Sea of ​​Thieves a guild has a limit of up to 24 pirates and players can only join a maximum of three guilds at a time.

Sea of ​​Thieves receives a new update in which guilds are its most important function

Joining a guild provides players with several advantages such as having a shared guild reputation, allowing them to unlock new rewards faster. Players can also set sail as a guild emissary enabling PvP attack. Sea of ​​Thieves Guilds They also allow captains to share a boat they own with the rest of the members of the group. The ship will maintain the original customization optionsand at the same time you will be able to continue the Milestone progress of the actual owner of the ship.

The beginning of a new season in Sea of ​​Thieves It also means there’s a new Plunder Pass with new content, featuring 100 new reward tiers to unlock. Purchasing the Plunder Pass will give players access to their premium reward tierallowing you to get your hands on the Stormfish Chaser ship set and clothing faster than other players.

December is also expected to be an important month for Sea of Thieves as it will receive a major update, which will bring with it the Safer Seas option for players who prefer to play in your own private servers without PvP with a little less rewards.

