The information has been offered recently and focuses on a new patch available.

Sea of Stars

As we have learned, this title has received a new update with some adjustments and corrections. They are included in this game version 1.0.46131. These are the notable changes:

Fixed issues such as crashes when interacting with certain game elements. Added checks to prevent specific conflicts and errors, such as preventing a cutscene from triggering while camping or preventing duplication of Sea of ​​Stars character sprites. Improved collisions in various areas of the game to prevent situations where players would get stuck. Additionally, inventory issues have been fixed and save files have been updated. Also added missing elements in several language versions of the game. You have the full patch notes at this message from X (in English).

Don’t forget that the game will be released in physical format in early 2024. For now we do not have a specific date for this cartridge release, but we do have some details about its DLC on the way.

What do you think, Sea of ​​Stars fans? Are you interested in this release? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

