Take-Two Interactive has big plans for the return of BioShock, including a film adaptation by Netflix. Since the reveal of the project, strikes by actors and writers have occurred in the United States, which will undoubtedly affect the project, but fortunately Netflix has not forgotten about it.

The BioShock movie was confirmed in February 2022, which means that 20 months have passed since then and those in charge have not offered any news on its progress, but one of the main people responsible for the project has just shared an update on the status of the film that will undoubtedly excite fans.

The film’s writer, Michael Green, was questioned about the development of the adaptation and took the opportunity to comment that, to the relief of fans, Netflix is ​​still very interested in the project.

“Netflix has been amazing about it. They were excited about it before the (U.S. writers) strike and they’re excited about it now, post-strike,” Green said.

What is the status of the BioShock movie?

According to the creative, Netflix has not forgotten about the project (as some might believe given the lack of news), but has remained aware of the status of the film to such a degree that just when the strike ended Netflix went into action. I contacted the writer to ask how the work was going.

The good news is that the writer has not neglected the project either, but has worked together with the film’s director, Francis Lawrence, and that they already have a draft to present to Netflix.

“I’ve been meeting regularly with Francis Lawrence and his team to refine a draft to get back into it. We’re very optimistic. We all love it. It’s a big, expanding nightmare world that we want to make a reality. So hopefully. I’d like to have them an update coming soon,” said the creative in an interview with Collider.

Netflix is ​​still very interested in the BioShock movie

It is important to make clear that Green is talking about a “draft” script, so the status of the film is still in pre-production. To this we must add that Netflix still has to give it the go-ahead so that the team can then proceed to filming.

That said, it is possible that the project is still a long way from being ready and a premiere may be estimated no earlier than 2026 in the best of cases, if there are no setbacks. We will keep you informed.

