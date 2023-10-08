The origin of the Ghostface mask could be explained in a video game.

Ghostface could star in his own video game

Just a few weeks ago it was rumored that Supermassive Games would be developing a Scream video game, most surprising news considering that the English studio is working on the titles for the second season of The Dark Pictures, a Dead by game. Story-focused Daylight or the recently announced Little Nightmares III. Now, the leaker who broke the news offers new project details.

As stated by Beyond The Mask, although it is a new rumor that does not have to be official, it indicates that Supermassive Games would be very clear about what it wants to do with the game, offering a completely new story where the players would have to make decisions in the role of the victims. In this way, the already mythical system of decisions or relationships between the characters would be rescued, although as a novelty it would be included a mode that would allow you to be the classic Ghostface assassin.

The new Scream video game rumor would serve as prequel to the film saga that began in 1996 to tell the origins of the mask that each Ghostface places on his face, unknown how it would fit with the story of the first film in the franchise.

Ghostface in video games

Although the arrival of Scream to video games cannot be confirmed, the killer Ghostface has appeared in games like Dead by Dealight or Among Usbeing a rumored additional Mortal Kombat 1 fighter now.

The saga of the late 90s is alive after its return to theaters in 2022 with Scream, the unlisted fifth installment, which, far from being a reboot, became a sequel by rescuing the original characters of the franchise at the same time. that new protagonists were introduced who would take the baton in Scream VI. Now, a seventh film is expected to enter production to possibly end a new trilogy.

