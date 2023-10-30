Will Scream 7 be the movie that finally breaks the unwritten rule and puts a bold twist on the saga?

After leaving us wanting more scares in Scream 6, the question is inevitable: Will Scream 7 be the remedy this saga needs to regain its initial brilliance? Every time Ghostface attacks and the protagonists survive again and again, we become deflated. Ghostface no longer terrifies like beforeand that, friends, is a problem.

When a horror film runs out of that… horror? is that something is not right. Wes Craven I knew it very well. In the originals, each stabbing had emotional weight. Who can forget the death of beloved characters like Randy in Scream 2 or Dewey and Scream 5? Those moments left you glued to the chair, with your heart in your mouth. But now, let’s face it, that’s not the case anymore.

Scream 6: The most cowardly in the saga?

The directors of Scream 5 y 6, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, have a somewhat more… shall we say, cautious approach. The main characters survive every apparent assassination attempt by Ghostface. The result? Less emotional impact. Let’s not fool ourselves, Scream 6 didn’t dare kill off its main charactersand that detracts from the experience.

The characters, which we could call “hard core”, such as Sam and Tara Carpenter, have had a fairly solid critical and commercial acceptance. However, this overprotection of the characters creates a dissonance in what should be a high-caliber horror franchise.

The franchise needs to kill to live

If we want Ghostface to remain a real threat, Scream 7 has to be bold. It must be made clear to us that no one is safe. There have to be significant casualties. Killing off supporting characters like Sam’s insufferable therapist or cheap Ghostface impersonators like Jason Carvey doesn’t have the same impact. The franchise needs to be brutal to maintain its essence.

This change may be in the hands of the new director, Christopher Landonwho will be in charge of Scream 7. If there is anyone who can turn the franchise around, it is him. There is a great opportunity here to emotionally devastate the audience, especially considering that the characters who survived in Scream 5 y 6 They have built up a considerable “attachment factor.”

Known for his mixing ability horror with comedy, Landon earned a place in Hollywood as a bold, modern storyteller. His directorial debut was with Burning Palms in 2010, but the big leap came with Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones in 2014. This award gave him recognition and opened the doors to work in the franchise Happy death daywhere he was able to combine black humor with suspense in a masterful way.

More recently, he directed Zombie Station 2, which despite its humorous tone, did not skimp on chilling moments. So, taking into account his history, expectations are through the roof to see what he will bring to the saga. Scream.

Scream 7: A New Dawn

It’s time for you Scream 7 corrects the mistakes of the past. Previous directors may have been reluctant to kill off main characters because they thought it was “cruel,” but let’s be honest, cruelty is one of the reasons we love this saga.

We are at a crucial moment for the franchise. Scream 7 has everything it needs to become the turning point that we are all waiting for. It’s not about killing for the sake of killing, but about recovering that primary survival instinct that keeps us glued to the screen, waiting for every scream.