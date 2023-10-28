At Cinemascomics we analyze the 4K Ultra HD film of Scream 2 (1997), the sequel to the 90s horror classic

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the 4K Ultra HD home edition of Scream 2 (1997) you can read our retro review here, remastering of the saga that began 27 years ago, in this sequel to the original 1996 film, Scream: Vigila Quien Llama. All the films up to Scream 4 were directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

The film, which fuses the slasher horror and black comedy genres, a common hallmark of the franchise, keeps the viewer expectant with the future of the protagonists in this new game to discover who the murderer is under the mask of Ghostface while they fight to survive. ; and which is now on sale in stores on DVD, Blu-Ray and for the first time in 4K Ultra HD; in addition to being available for digital rental, digital sale and also in a limited edition in a metal box (4K UHD). The 1997 Paramount Pictures film is distributed in physical format by Divisa Home Video in our country.

Synopsis:

Sidney Presscott (Neve Campbell), two years after the Woodsboro, California murders, lives happily with her friends on the University of Windsor Campus. But when the course is already ending, you will see the release of a film based on the novel by journalist Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) about the Woodsboro crimes, so someone decides to recover the killer’s mask and sow panic again, this time on campus.

Directed again by Wes Craven (A Nightmare on Elm Street), with a script written again by Kevin Williamson (I Know What You Did Last Summer), the film features in its main cast Neve Campbell (The Skyscraper), Courteney Cox ( Friends: The Reunion), David Arquette (Scream 5), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Jada Pinkett Smith (Matrix Resurrections), Jamie Kennedy (Tremors 6: A Day in Hell), Luke Wilson (Zombieland) ), Jerry O’Connell (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Liev Schreiber (Asteroid City), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), among others.

The film has a duration of approximately 120 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 18 years of age.

Scream 2 is shown in its 4K Ultra HD version with audio commentary as additional content. The analysis is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had the chance to see it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical data:

Disk region: All Regions (A, B, C)

Disco 1: 4K Ultra HDR Dolby Vision – 2,39:1 Letterbox – Color

Languages: Spanish 2.0 Stereo Dolby Digital; English 5.1 Surround DTS HD MA; German in 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround; Spanish (Latin), French, Italian and Japanese in 2.0 Stereo Dolby Digital; Audio Commentaries in English 2.0 Stereo

Subtitles: Spanish, English, English for the deaf, German, Korean, Danish, Spanish (Latin), Finnish, French, Italian, Japanese, Dutch, Norwegian and Swedish.

Trailer:

Additional content:

Audiocomentarios: The film can be played with background comments from director Wes Craven, producer Marianne Magdalena and editor Patrick Lussier.

