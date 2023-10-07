After Bartesaghi, the first professional contract has also been signed for the strong 16-year-old winger who plays for the Primavera team first in the league and in the Youth League. He was born in the town of Lodetti

To outline a first portrait, the words spoken a few days ago are useful: “The sense of belonging matters a lot in this team”. Question of mentality. Filippo Scotti, Milan Primavera winger, spoke like this after the league draw against Fiorentina. Then came the signing of his first professional contract with the Rossoneri, celebrated with a beautiful victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Youth League. The seal on a golden moment.