The geekiest love story ever told makes the leap from paper to animation, bringing in all the actors who gave life to its characters in the process, and if the original comic was an ode to video game culture, his highlights and genius take on even more nuances at a surreal pace in Scott Pilgrim Takes the Leap. And as an example, the most recent trailer of his that uses as a base – and with extreme impudence – the great song from Mortal Kombat.

Netflix has offered the last major advance prior to the premiere of Scott Pilgrim from El Salto in which he introduces his protagonists and the voice actors, intermingling elements of Mortal Kombat, Super Mario Bros. and Street Fighter. Seasoning the whole thing, already, with lots of pixelated elements and dropping lots of details that will drive fans of the classics born on consoles and arcades crazy.

Yes indeed, Scott Pilgrim take the leap Not only does it rely on video game culture: we can see references to the manganime (including very Made in Japan looks and poses or a Piccolo’s Makanko Sappo) and the enormous musical influence that, in a good part of the plot, Bryan Lee O’Malley used as a common thread to shape an intense and crazy tragicomedy that reaches the small screen with the same Edgar Wrightthe film’s director, as executive producer.

And be careful, he is not the only one who repeats and comes directly from the film: Michael Cera returns as Scott Pilgrim and, along with him, they repeat in their respective roles a cast worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick and Brie Larson. Which gives additional value to a plot presented in the form of a video game in which the protagonist must face the seven evil exes of his girlfriend. Each one, by the way, crazier than the last.

Will Scott manage to beat the seven on the small screen? We have two things clear: the adaptation of Scott Pilgrim with more pixels and super attacks per frame will be available on Netflix November 17 and O’Malley himself has participated in its script. With the Live Action of One Piece leaving a very good taste in the mouth when it comes to bringing the most unique paper heroes to TV, anything is possible.

