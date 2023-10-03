Scornthe horror production developed by Ebb Software in collaboration with Kepler Interactive, arrives today on PlayStation 5. After landing last year on Xbox Series modern.

The DualSense features of the PlayStation 5, including haptic feedback, will help players dive into the disturbing and unforgettable nightmare of Scorn in 4k at sixty frames per second. Scorn’s art style and unique puzzle-horror blend of gameplay will immerse players, in a terrifying and dreamlike world in which they will find themselves isolated and lost.

