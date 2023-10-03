After debuting on PC and Xbox last year (with more than 2 million players), starting today October 3rd Scorn it is also available on PlayStation 5. For the occasion Ebb Software e Kepler Interactive they brought out the launch trailerwhich you can see at the bottom of the news.

Below is the official description of the version of the new console:

Features DualSense of the PlayStation 5, including haptic feedback, will help players dive into the disturbing and unforgettable nightmare of Scorn starting today, in a glorious 4k at 60 frames per second. Scorn’s art style and unique puzzle-horror blend of gameplay will immerse players in a terrifying, dreamlike world where they will find themselves isolated and lost.

Abandoned by its previous inhabitants and left in the hands of monstrous creatures, Scorn tasks players with navigating an interconnected bio-maze. She learns the rules of this nightmarish place and uncovers its bizarre secrets using the organic tools at your disposal. She uses new weapons and gadgets and learns to understand the logic of this macabre world to survive and escape.

Scorn is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S (available on Xbox Game Pass), and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG). An exclusive physical deluxe edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is available at select retailers and distributed by Maximum Games. The deluxe physical edition contains the full game, a limited edition SteelBook case, the game’s original soundtrack, and a digital artbook.

Below you can see the launch trailer for the PlayStation 5 version.