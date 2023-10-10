The Qatar Grand Prix weekend will be remembered as one of the toughest ever for the drivers, one of the most demanding challenges of their careers, so much so that they went so far as to describe it as “hell” or “torture”. The excessive heat and high humidity, combined with the layout of the track which puts a strain on those in the cars given the many fast corners, pushed Logan Sargeant among others to retire.

Esteban Ocon also revealed that he felt ill in his helmet, while Lance Stroll and Alex Albon were then taken to the medical center after the race for checks. Conditions that led the drivers to underline how it was necessary to intervene in some way, so much so that Lando Norris defined the Grand Prix as too dangerous.

Fernando Alonso declared that the conditions and temperatures recorded during the race reminded him of the tests carried out in the past in Qatar during the summer period in preparation for the Dakar. For this reason, the Spaniard suggested that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 set limits within which drivers can race, indicating maximum parameters within which the race can be held.

In response to the events, the FIA ​​promised to open a full investigation into the circumstances of the Qatar GP, making it clear that drivers cannot be expected to race in such conditions: “The FIA ​​notes with concern that the temperature and humidity extremes during the 2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix had an impact on the well-being of the drivers. Despite being elite athletes, they cannot be expected to compete in conditions that could jeopardize their health or safety.”

“The safe operation of the cars is, at all times, the responsibility of the teams, however, as with other safety-related matters, such as circuit infrastructure and single-seater safety requirements, the FIA ​​will take all reasonable steps to establish and communicate the acceptable parameters in which competitions are held”.

Although Qatar will return to the calendar next year in the late November slot, when conditions will be cooler, the FIA ​​said further steps need to be taken to better understand the factors at play, so it can issue guidelines for the future. “The FIA ​​has begun an analysis of the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future extreme weather situations.”

“It should be noted that, although next year’s Qatar Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for later in the season, when temperatures are expected to be lower, the FIA ​​prefers to take material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario.”

“A series of measures will be discussed at the next meeting of the medical commission in Paris. The measures could include, among others, guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit and recommendations for modifications to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions”.

The FIA ​​added that it intends to see whether what has been learned in other series, such as in desert rallies or other hot areas, where heat management is common, can be applied to F1 and other single-seater categories. “Research conducted in other series, such as cross-country events in extreme climates, will be examined for potential applications to circuit events. The FIA’s commitment to closer collaboration between technical, safety and medical departments and the leadership of the FIA ​​President will facilitate this process.”

