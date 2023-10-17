

It is an image that officers regularly see: fleeing scooter drivers. Through narrow alleys and over green areas, they are often difficult to catch by officers in a car. That is no different for local police officer Bas ten Berge. He drives from his area Vroomshoop into the adjacent village of Westerhaar-Vriezenveensewijk when a scooter flashes by. One thing is immediately noticeable: the driver is not wearing a helmet. Ten Berge wants to check the man, but the wayward scooter driver doesn’t feel like that.