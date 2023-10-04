Few cars are as desirable as a BMW 5 Series Touring. A wonderful symbiosis between driving pleasure, comfort and – of course – trunk space. The new generation 5 Series will also have a station version and will therefore also be available as a fully electric i5 Touring. Patent images have now surfaced, which we have enhanced above with some extra details. This gives you a better view of perhaps one of the most ultimate leasing cars of the near future.

+600 pk!

Why do we say that exactly? Because the first impressions of the new 5 Series Sedan show that it mixes the driving pleasure of a 3 Series with the comfort of a 7 Series. Throw a more spacious suitcase into the mix and you get a station wagon to die for. Not least because as an i5 M60 Touring it also produces 601 hp, 100% deductible!

Moreover, you don’t even have to wait too long. For example, BMW will officially pull the curtain on the i5 Touring this year and then swing it to the showroom next year. And oh yes, if you think electric driving is something for the fair, then it is good to know that BMW will also supply combustion engines in the front of the new 5 Series Touring. We’ll just pass it along.