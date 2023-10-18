A phase of strong bad weather, with intense Sirocco winds, caused by two different disturbances. Number 5 of the month will be more intense than the one expected between today and tomorrow and will arrive in the North from the early hours of Friday and then also involve the islands and regions of the Tyrrhenian side on Saturday. Attention to the risk of thunderstorms, significant quantities of rain (even over 100 mm l/m2) and the possibility of storms. The areas that could see the greatest accumulations are: Tuscan-Emilian ridge, Piedmont, Liguria, Tuscany, eastern Emilia, Friuli, Veneto and the Alpine and Pre-Alpine arc.

Maximum attention also to strong southerly windsespecially Scirocco, which will blow very intensely with gusts even at 100 km/h and with consequent risk of violent storm surges on exposed coasts. Waves of up to 6-7 meters could arrive between eastern Liguria and medium-upper Tuscany.

The southern winds, associated with the incoming disturbances, will temporarily raise temperatures in the Centre-South, where they may again reach and exceed 30 degrees by Friday: this anomalous heat will, however, end abruptly at the weekend.