Despite various efforts with a multitude of measures, global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to reach an all-time high in 2023.

They warn that it will be necessary to reduce carbon pollution by almost half. In this decade, the aim is to comply with the Paris Agreement which, as we remember, had set the objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.

Specifically to meet these objectives, CO2 levels would have to fall by around 5% this year, but they are expected to increase up to 1.5%.

However, according to current projections, it is estimated that emissions of CO2 that are generated throughout the world, increase between 0.5% and 1.5%.

“Every year that emissions continue to rise makes it even more difficult to achieve Paris-consistent pathways,” said Peters, research director at the CICERO climate research institute in Norway.

However, there is still hope, because the growth of clean energy technologies and electric cars could limit global demand for oil, gas and coal.

He comments that clean energy should begin to replace the demand for fossil fuels, but “it is something that is not happening in a significant way yet,” he adds.

Humanity is in a very delicate moment, because if global temperatures exceed 1.5 °C above the preindustrial levelsit may risk triggering a dangerous tipping point in the climate system.