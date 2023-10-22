We can see a multitude of robots today in charge of carrying out specific tasks with little human intervention, but basically they are robots They are focused on a task that they can perform very precisely.

These types of robots have a lot of efficiency, but also a series of limitations, and now researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have combined different models to address different types of these limitations to develop a global model that can collectively find solutions.

This model, called Diffusion-CCSP, learns from a family of generative AI models, which are trained together, sharing certain knowledge such as the geometry of the objects that the robot will approach.

This model uses Generative AI to help the robot solve problems such as collisions and stability, when picking up a series of objects.

“My vision is to push robots to perform more complicated tasks that have many geometric constraints and more continuous decisions that need to be made; “These are the types of problems that service robots face in our diverse and unstructured human environments,” he said. Zhutian Yanga graduate student in electrical and computer engineering and lead author of the study.

“With the powerful tool of compositional diffusion models, we can now solve these more complex problems and obtain excellent generalization results,” he adds.

He explains that training individual models takes a long time and is very expensive, and requires a large amount of training data.

For this, they gave as an example robots that have to store a series of objects in a car with restrictions of having to require that a certain object be next to another.

However, they found an alternative approach by using fast algorithms to generate segmented zones and fit a diverse set of 3D objects into each of these segments, ensuring tight, collision-free packing.

“With this process, data generation is almost instantaneous in the simulation. We can generate tens of thousands of environments in which we know that problems have solutions,” he says.

Now they want to test this model in more complicated situations, without needing to receive training on new data.