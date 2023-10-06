Throughout history, very important archaeological discoveries have been made that have shocked the scientific community. For example, the discovery of the remains of Lucy, the oldest known hominid, in 1974, or the oldest shoes in Europe in a cave in Granada.

However, among all these findings, one of the most impressive has been that of the mummies from the Tarim basin in Chinawhich has baffled researchers.

These mummies were first unearthed by European explorers in the early 20th century in the Xinjiang region of northwest China. And they date from between 20 BC. C. and 100 BC. C., which have left experts speechless due to their well-preserved appearance.

The true origin of the Tarim Basin mummies

According to National Geographic, despite their striking appearance, the current DNA study revealed that they were genetically distant from other nearby populations.

Initially, the mummies’ Western attire led to the belief that they were descendants of migrant Indo-Europeans who had settled in what is now China thousands of years ago.

Their blonde, brown and red hair, their prominent noses, as well as their elaborate clothing made of wool, fur or cow leather suggested cultural links with Western Europe.

Some even wore pointed hats, similar to those worn by witches, and part of their clothing was made of felt or woven cloth, which proposed connections with European culture.

However, according to genetic analysis, These mummies belonged to the ancient northern Eurasiansa people who settled in Central Asia from Western Asia.

They shared ancestors with current Europeans and the native peoples of America, which opened new questions about their origin and historical trajectory.

An advanced method of mummification

Wenying Li / Xinjiang Institute of Cultural Relics and Archeology

Recent studies reveal that the inhabitants of the Tarim basin were a complex society that practiced agriculture, livestock, metallurgy and trade. They lived in an arid and dry climatebut they managed to prosper thanks to irrigated agriculture.

Mummies are a mystery to scientists for several reasons. One of them is the mummification method that was used at that time, about 4,000 years ago. These people were not subjected to any special treatment to preserve their bodies after death.as other cultures did for ritual purposes.

His mummification was natural, a product of the environmental conditions of the Tarim basin.. The dry and saline climate of the Taklimakan Desert and the intense cold of winter prevented the decomposition of the corpses.

As for how they were buried, many bodies were found in boat-shaped wooden coffins covered with cattle skins and marked with wooden sticks or oars.

Additionally, some burial sites contained ephedra herb, indicating that it had medicinal or spiritual value, but its exact use is unknown. The objects found next to the mummies reveal aspects of their culture and economy.

They dressed in elaborate clothing and carried foods such as barley, millet, wheat and even the oldest cheese ever found. This perplexed the researchers, as it indicated that they not only practiced agriculture, but also raised ruminant animals.

This way, It is almost a fact that the lives of these people were diverse and multifaceted. They practiced metalworking, wove baskets, and, according to some indications, even traded on the Silk Road, a historic route that linked east and west across the arid desert.

The political controversy of the Tarim mummies in China

Wenying Li, Xinjiang Institute of Cultural Relics and Archeology

Despite the impressive findings, there are still unanswered questions. Who were these people trading with? What religious beliefs did they adopt? Was their society socially stratified? Without a doubt, they remain an enigma that defies the understanding of scientists.

However, the mummies are a topic of controversy between the Uyghurs and the Chinese government today. The Uyghurs, a Muslim ethnic group living in the Xinjiang region, claim the mummies are evidence of their historical presence in the area.

However, China denies this connection and has limited local and foreign researchers’ access to the mummies, which date back more than 4,000 years, which has been a source of disagreement in the country and within the expert community.

There is no doubt that This discovery is an enigma that challenges the understanding of human history. Although studies have given surprising results, it is still not known with certainty where they came from, what culture they had or how they influenced the development of other civilizations.

Scientists continue to study these fascinating remains, hoping that one day they will reveal mysteries and help better understand the past in that region.