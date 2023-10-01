Researchers imagine what the Earth will be like in 250 million years, and come to the conclusion that there will be very little life.

It is no secret that our planet has an expiration date, but before it is engulfed by the Sun, it is quite likely that human beings will already be in charge of extinct themselves.

Specifically, researchers point out that human beings will become extinct from Earth in 250 million yearsbut that is if we stopped burning fossil fuels, so the date could be much closer.

According to experts from the University of Bristol, the Tierra in 250 million years could reach minimum temperatures of 40 °C and maximum temperatures of 70 °C. It would be the second mass extinction since the extinction of the dinosaurs, 66 million years ago.

“The prospects for the distant future look very bleak,” he says. Alexander Farnsworth, Senior Research Associate in the School of Geographic Sciences at the University of Bristol. “Carbon dioxide levels could double current levels. Human beings – like many other species – would die due to their inability to eliminate this heat through sweat, cooling their bodies.”

Alexander Farnsworth

He expects that by that date in 250 million years, all of Earth’s continents They will have joined together to form a supercontinent called Pangea Ultima..

And the tectonic processes in the crust that united the continents would cause more frequent volcanic eruptions that are estimated to produce large releases of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, further warming the planet.

To this we should add the natural brightness of the Sun, which makes the planets increasingly hotter.

“Widespread temperatures of between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius, and even higher daily extreme temperatures, combined with high levels of humidity, would ultimately seal our fate,” they say.

To reach the conclusion, the researchers used computer climate models to simulate temperature, wind, rainfall and humidity trends in Pangea Ultima.

Then to estimate the level of CO2 in Pangea Ultima, they used models of plate tectonic movement, ocean chemistry, and more to map the inputs and outputs of CO2.

This study aims to make it clear that no matter what human beings do, their presence in the planet Earth seems to be temporary.