We have always studied that a huge asteroid fell to Earth 66 million years ago and that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. Now scientists reveal, thanks to new studies, that what happened was something more complex: the asteroid fell, but it did not kill them all. Something else did it.

Over the years we have seen it in movies, read in books and even seen it in science series. An asteroid that It was the size of Everest crashed into the planet. It is called Chicxulub and, theoretically, it wiped out almost the majority of life on Earth. But certain nuances must be made.

after impact

For a long time different theories are valued the way the dinosaurs became extinct. The asteroid theory was published in 1980 by the Álvarez family, father and son, scientists who had developed this concept and who, initially, did not receive support from the community. Over the years, however, his idea became the main explanation for how dinosaurs ended up becoming extinct and disappearing from the planet.

The new study, however, does not downplay the importance of the fall of Chicxulub. The asteroid is still, in some way, responsible for what happened. But the extinction occurred due to the consequences of the fall of the asteroid and what happened on Earth in the following years. More precisely, the blame for the extinction was the dust that the asteroid raised and that rose into the atmosphere.

A chain reaction

The new research that has been published in Nature Geoscience has been carried out after taking a large number of samples from a fossil area located in North Dakota, in the United States. They say that, after investigating, they have found remains that come directly from the asteroid impact and that they had remained intact in certain sediment layers.

Its discovery suggests that the effect of the asteroid impact sent 24% sulfur into the atmosphere, 1% soot from the fires that spread around the world and 75% dust. Previously, it was thought that what had been most responsible for the disappearance of the dinosaurs after the impact had been sulfur, but this research refutes this and places its interest in the dust. They say that there was so much volume of dust in the atmosphere and of such a dangerous size, that a terrible domino effect took place. The plants stopped photosynthesis and caused a very serious feeding crisis.

All that dust had been generated due to the force of the impact and how it had shattered rocks on the Earth’s surface. When the dust reached the atmosphere it remained there for at least 15 years. In that period of time it became the darkest winter that could be imagined. The dinosaurs that had survived the impact began to running out of food and lack of light, as well as the drop in temperatures by up to 15 degrees, caused them to not be able to survive the change. Year after year there were fewer and fewer dinosaurs and species became extinct in proportion to their ability to adapt, which was scarce.

If those responsible for the study are so sure that it is the dust that caused the winter and not the sulfur, it is because they have managed to determine the size of the particles that rose into the atmosphere. In their results, they specify that they had a minimum size of 0.8 micrometers and a maximum of 8.0, figures that would fit what would have been required for them to remain retained in the atmosphere.

In any case, some scientists detract from the credibility of this new work and leave the door open to other explanations due to the absence of completely tangible evidence that can definitively confirm what happened. There is talk, at the same time, of trying to learn about how the dinosaur society ended up extinct. when a radical change occurred in the temperature of the planet, something that could also happen to humanity if measures are not taken.