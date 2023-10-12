A new secret of the Mona Lisa has just been discovered, and it has nothing to do with what we see in the portrait, but with its chemical composition.

The Mona Lisaexhibited in the Louvre museum in Paris, a multitude of secrets await, not only that mysterious smile, but also the chemical structure used by Leonardo da Vinci to create the composition.

Art historians from all over the world have been surprised to learn about the novel technique in its time that he used. Leonardo da Vinci to paint this portrait.

To do this, researchers have used X-rays to observe the chemical structure of a small speck of the work of art, which suggests that the Renaissance master experimented with this painting under a curious chemical composition to make it spectacular.

Research published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society states that the oil paint recipe that da Vinci used as a base coat to prepare the panel has a distinctive chemical composition.

“He was someone who loved to experiment, and each of his paintings is technically completely different,” he said. Victor Gonzalezlead author of the study and a chemist at France’s main research body, the CNRS.

“In this case, it’s interesting to see that there is indeed a specific technique for the base layer of ‘Mona Lisa,'” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Researchers found the rare compound plumbonacrite, specifically in the first layer of the Mona Lisa. Leonardo da Vinci thus used lead oxide powder to thicken and help dry the paint when beginning the portrait.

This fragment used for research is barely visible, it did not exceed the diameter of a human hair and came from the upper right edge of the painting.

Scientists used X-rays at a synchrotron to examine its atomic structure, being able to unravel this curious chemical composition of the speckwhich was not common at that time.

It should be noted that plumbonacrite is a byproduct of lead oxide, a technique that was later also used by other painters such as Rembrandt.

Basically what is believed is that Leonardo da Vinci dissolved lead oxide powder in linseed oil, then heated the mixture to make a thicker, faster-drying paste.