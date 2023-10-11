Is it possible to extend the lifespan of humans for more than a hundred years?

Centuries ago, this request was a dream, but now, thanks to the progress of scientific research, it may soon become a reality. British scientists have pointed to efforts currently being made to reach one hundred and twenty years of age.

However, the challenges are great, while scientists continue their efforts towards developing real methods to extend lifespan and ensure that these additional years are healthy and qualitative.

According to experts, there are various interventions that include restricting calories, using medications to reduce the appearance of dementia and signs of aging, and eliminating “aging” cells that harm healthy cells.

Through “epigenetics”, researchers are delving into trying to renew cells by changing genetic markers, which may have a positive impact on the aging process. This progress is promising, even if it has not yet been tested in humans.

However, experts stressed that there are ethical and social challenges waiting to be addressed, such as equitable access and the impact of longevity on communities and social structures.

The experts concluded that the search for ways to extend lifespan remains an exciting and central issue in biology and medicine, and the future of life may be longer and brighter than we expected.

Professor of Geriatrics and Age Sciences at Ain Shams University, Dr. Samia Abdel Rahman, said in an interview with Al-Sabah on “Sky News Arabia” about this topic:

There are certain genes that keep cells from aging and thus lead to vitality and activity in people. Research has been divided into groups. There are groups that have relied on reducing the number of calories consumed by any living being. This has a very significant effect, leaving the body trying to preserve itself. The drug stimulates genes that maintain cells, and scientists are also trying to work on gene therapy for people or organisms. The only drawback of gene therapy is that it is not reversible, and the people who turn to this type of treatment are people who have lethal genes.