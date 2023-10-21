The Nerazzurri midfielder wanted to send a message to the Torino defender

Torino and Ivan Juric are anxious about Schuurs. The Dutch defender came off after 5 minutes of the second half in the match against Inter due to a suspected knee sprain.

The injury immediately seemed serious with the player leaving on a stretcher in tears. With a Stories on Instagram, Hakan Calhanoglu wanted to send a message to the Torino defender: “As a footballer, the player’s health always comes first. My brother Perr, I wish you a speedy recovery and I’m sure you will come back stronger than before”.