The instrumental tests confirmed the initial fears. The surgery will take place by the end of the week and if all goes well he will be able to return to training in late spring

Season practically over for Torino central defender Perr Schuurs. Instrumental tests highlighted the lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. The footballer will shortly undergo orthopedic surgical consultation. If all goes well he will be able to return to training in late spring. On Wednesday the player will undergo a visit with a specialist and the Torino doctor Daniele Mozzone to decide the timing of the operation, which should take place by the end of the week.