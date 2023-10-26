Schröder offers dinner, but the Iranian guest spends 6 thousand euros: taken away by the police after the former chancellor refuses to pay

When he organized dinner with friends and acquaintances at the hotel The Fontenay of Hamburg, the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder he could never have imagined that it would end in the worst way possible. An informal and convivial occasion and, as Open writes, the man who led Germany before Angela Merkel he had been clear with the guests before sitting down at the table: he would offer all the dishes ordered from those listed on the menu, including drinks.

For those who were not on paper, however, everyone would pay for themselves. It is not clear whether due to a misunderstanding or cheekiness, the fact is that one of the guests would have exaggerated: 6,117 euros of extra-menu. When the bill arrived, however, the 41-year-old Iranian entrepreneur refused to pay. And so too Schröder.

At that point, a waiter alerted the management, who requested police intervention. When the officers arrived, the entrepreneur had already left: according to the police, it would not be the first time that the 41-year-old has created problems for the Fontenay: an investigation for fraud could now be opened.

