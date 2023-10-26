“During the pandemic, you anaesthetists, resuscitators and intensivists have shown resilience and ability to adapt which has led to the acquisition of new skills and technical abilities at the service of citizens”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci from the Anci Assembly in Genoa spoke via video link at the opening of the work of the 77th Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti) underway in Rome at the La Nuvola Congress Center at the Eur. The minister said he was “confident and hopeful that the funding provided for in the next budget law will lead to a better economic distribution and the hiring of new healthcare personnel which in the short and medium term will lead to the rapprochement of white coats with the National Health Service”.

“Now that we have increased the National Health Fund – added Schillaci – we must absolutely together accelerate the process of renewing the NHS. We must review the organizational models, which are now largely inadequate, to ensure that citizens are truly taken care of, who, not finding an answer to their health needs in the area, inevitably turn too often to hospital facilities, resulting in an increase in work. unsustainable for health workers, the true backbone of our public health”.

The minister then underlined the need to “redesign a healthcare offer that corresponds to the new health demands in a world that has changed a lot even after Covid”. In this process “I am certain that I can count on the constructive and effective contribution of Siaarti – highlighted Schillaci – which already participates in the technical roundtable on emerging critical issues and in the implementation of the regulations governing both hospital and local care, areas that we can no longer consider them separate but must be seen as a unicum of care. The Table will soon deliver a document resulting from the work of all the actors involved in the treatment integration process. An integration that can never be real and functional without a readjustment of DM70, born almost a decade ago and without considering the epidemiological and demographic changes that have exploded in recent years, the innovations in the therapeutic field, the new healthcare needs highlighted by the pandemic”.

The minister then concluded by thanking Siaarti “for the commitment it dedicates to the training of its doctors, a factor that I consider strategic in the valorization of human capital”.