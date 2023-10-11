“I congratulate Sanofi for these 50 years of research and development of important drugs with fundamental implications for the health of Italian citizens. I am absolutely convinced that investing in research is the best investment a nation can make because research is what then drives innovation forward.” The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci said this today during the event organized to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sanofi factory in Anagni (Frosinone).

The minister then said that he “claimed, among the things done so far, having finally closed the discussion on ethics committees last January”. It was “something that concerned clinical trials which are fundamental – he remarked – left behind for many years at a European level, risking taking away competitiveness from the Italian panorama”. In Italy “we have great researchers, we have industries like Sanofi which are a flagship, international companies that invest in Italy, we have a GDP that is it bases a lot on what the industry produces, so we have all the best characteristics to be a point of reference for innovation and experimentation”.

Clinical trials “are in favor of patients, patients can have absolutely safe and free access to drugs that they would otherwise have had at a later time without additional costs for the NHS. We have invested a lot in this, we gave an answer last January, we are working on a global reform bill to make this whole process even more usable, because I repeat, the future of health is based precisely on innovation and research of Italians and not only, also because the world of medical research today offers incredible conditions, as in the case of melanoma, a tumor that until a few years ago was incurable”, he concluded.