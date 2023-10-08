Suara.com – The Indonesian national futsal team started the 2024 Futsal Asian Cup Qualification with a brilliant victory over Macau. Coach Marcos Sorato’s debut match took place at the Green Hall in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (7/10/2023) evening WIB.

Indonesia dominated the match, beating Macau with a score of 12 goals without reply. Sauqy Saud scored five goals, Ardiansyah Runtuboy and Evan Soumilena scored hat tricks, and Samuel Eko scored one goal.

This big victory spurred the enthusiasm of the Indonesian national futsal team to continue their impressive performance in qualifying for the 2024 Asian Cup.

Next, Indonesia will face Afghanistan on Monday (9/10/2023) at 20.00 WIB. This match is predicted to be a tougher test for the Indonesian national futsal team.

The following is the 2024 Asian Futsal Cup Qualification Schedule.

Group A

Saturday, October 7 2023

16.00 WIB: Thailand vs China

Monday, October 9, 2023

19.30 WIB: Hong Kong vs Thailand

Wednesday, October 11, 2023