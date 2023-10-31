Nothing better to celebrate Halloween than with a terrifying game session with which to spend a good terrifying night, whether alone or with someone. With the idea that you can have everything prepared, we are going to leave you with a list of horror games that are available in the catalog of Xbox Game Passso you can play them immediately without waiting.

Dead Space Remake

Nothing worse than living a dark adventure in the sinister and deaf outer space. Put yourself in the shoes of Isaac Clarke, an engineer who arrives at the USG Ishimura mining ship to make some repairs, but when he arrives, he quickly discovers that the ship is deserted and that strange things are happening.

Amnesia: Rebirth

You can’t make a list of scary games and not have Amnesia listed on it. We could say that it is one of the horror games par excellence, where the first-person view and its sinister lighting will make things very difficult for you to keep your heart rate stable.

This time the adventure takes you to a mining exploration in Algeria, where everyone has disappeared and where you must find the necessary clues to recover your memories and return home.

Scorn

Having a bad time doesn’t just mean constant scares. You can also have a bad time experiencing a disturbing and visceral atmosphere, like the one offered by Scorn. This disturbing adventure will place you from scratch in an unknown place, where you must understand its mechanisms and its creatures.

The Evil Within

A survival horror of those that mark. You are detective Sebastián Castellanos, and you go to the city’s psychiatric hospital, where upon arriving, you will discover a tremendous massacre that you must investigate. The problem is that after seeing what happened on the security cameras, you wake up without remembering very well what you saw, wrapped in a true carnage where unimaginable creatures want to end your life.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Although the idea of ​​playing asymmetrical multiplayer is usually quite fun, we guarantee that the experience in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is not comfortable at all. You will have to choose between two sides, those captured in the basement, or one of the members of the Slaughter family. An approach inspired by the famous 1974 film, and where in the role of the victims we will have to look for the necessary tools to escape without making a sound from that infernal prison.