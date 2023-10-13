The AC Milan president spoke about the new facility like this: “It will be a place that will live all year round. A billion-dollar investment”

Paolo Scaroni brought out all Milan’s ambition. And he did it when talking about the new facility: “We want to build the most beautiful stadium in the world”. Word from the AC Milan president to Sky Sport. Speaking during a live broadcast, Scaroni spoke thus about the new facility that the new ownership intends to build: “In our plans the first match will be at the beginning of the 2028-2029 season. So I would say July-August 2028”.

These are the words of the Rossoneri president: “It will be an eco-friendly stadium for 70 thousand spectators. We want to bring value to an isolated and lost area. Around Milan there are many municipalities that are close to the city centre. This is a solution for adults club. We also liked San Siro, less expensive because we would have divided everything, but it would not have given us that sense of identity that the new stadium will give us. So we decided to build the stadium ourselves in San Donato. It will be a billion-dollar investment, we it will be a portion of equity, about one-third of the value of the building, and two-thirds of borrowed money.”

Scaroni also spoke about San Siro and the now defunct hypothesis: “I have been working on this issue for years. From the first day, speaking with mayor Sala, I tried to convince him to choose San Siro. The issue has dragged on for years , then came the final blow with the indication of the Superintendence on the second ring of San Siro. This did not close the issue definitively, but it blocked the dreams of Milan and Inter. And so we began to evaluate the possibility of building a new stadium on our own. If in 2018 we had managed to convince the administration to build the new San Siro, the stadium would probably already be under construction by now. We wasted time, but sometimes obstacles turn into opportunities. And for me San Donato it is. It must become as iconic as San Siro.” Some details on the project: “It will be a place that will live all year round. There will be matches and concerts. It will be a lively area. We will have a commercial activity, there will be restaurants and entertainment activities”.

