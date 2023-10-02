The Rossoneri president to Gr Parliament: “Milan must always be in the Champions League. San Donato will be an ecological stadium, but the San Siro issue is not completely closed. Pioli made us eliminate the waste from the derby”

Goals, revenues, stadium, Champions League, Ibra… Paolo Scaroni addressed the main Rossoneri-tinged issues, speaking at Gr Parliament. Here are the main reflections of the AC Milan president.

on the accounts

“Let me enjoy this budget profit after all these years, where I have made a small contribution. This is a longed-for goal and we have achieved it. When you talk to me about objectives, I say that this is what Milan must always be in the Champions League. Both for economic reasons and for our fans all over the world. We need to grow revenues. Consider that those recorded in the latest financial statements have doubled compared to four years ago. We pay a lot of attention to costs, which for us are the first team and there we try to follow a careful and severe policy. We are ready on the purchasing front, with a generous purchasing campaign bringing home some great players, but we are very careful about wages because they are a source of costs which weigh heavily and make transfers difficult of the players. The salaries make any transfers or loans difficult.”

on sustainability

The tycoon who pumps 100 million into the club no longer exists and if he did he would be banned by UEFA. Milan’s ambition is to be sustainable before the transfer market. The ’22-23 balance sheet is positive without the sale of Tonali and we are aiming for tidy accounts regardless of the market. The market can be a success or not. Last year we weren’t very happy with the purchases we made, now it seems to me that things are going for the better. the new arrivals: “I like them all. Even those like Adli who played little last year.”

on the stadium

“We have not yet definitively closed the door on San Siro. The Superintendence’s pre-declaration on the constraint relating to the second tier makes me think that many scholars come to study it in an empty stadium… This pre-sentence has put both the mayor of Milan, let it be us. Since the stadium belongs to the municipality of Milan, the ball is in the mayor’s court who should try to overturn this decision on the restriction. In the project we presented in San Donato, the entire roof would be made of solar panels , we recycle the water and so on. From an environmental point of view it is a much more ecological stadium than the beloved San Siro. We and Inter started with the idea of ​​building a new stadium, renovation was impossible. On the new they clipped our wings in every way and so we fell back on the pattern of the big Europeans, that is, everyone has their own stadium. We were ready to give up a single home, also because with Inter we were always in line on the issue stadium and then because San Siro has an iconic charm.”

on the scudetto derby

“I hope this is the case and I hope that in the next derby we can smile again after these five defeats. Our fans have suffered. The three points lost against Inter are not worth double but, I say this half-jokingly , when I see the score for this 2023, I go home with my ears down. After the 5-1 I was in a terrible mood for 24 hours. Then, however, Pioli made us eliminate the waste and I think it’s no longer there Against Lazio I saw a beautiful, serene, cohesive team that doesn’t look back but looks forward. In October we have a terrifying calendar and we have to do well in both competitions in which we are involved.”

on ibra

“Zlatan was also at the stadium on Saturday. He met Cardinale, had a meeting with me and then with Furlani. Now he is going through a sabbatical. When he is ready to accept the possibility of a return, we will be happy to explore them together.”

October 2 – 3.55pm

