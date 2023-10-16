Marvel Comics reveals the exciting future of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver with a shocking series.

Marvel Comics has surprised fans with exciting news about the future of two iconic characters, Wanda Maximoff and Pietro Maximoff, better known as Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. In honor of these brothers’ 60th anniversary, the house of ideas has announced a new four-issue limited series written by Steve Orlando.

The series promises to mark an exciting evolution in Wanda Maximoff’s journey, following Orlando’s success in her Scarlet Witch solo series. The writer has revitalized the character as a superhero with a fresh and exciting approach, and now adds Pietro to the equation, promising a new chapter in the twins’ story.

The series has a great creative team.

Artist Lorenzo Tammetta, known for his work on Scarlet Witch, will join Orlando to bring this series to life, while superstar Russell Dauterman will return to create captivating covers.

Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver made their debut in 1964’s X-Men #4 and have been pivotal characters in the Marvel Universe, playing key roles in some of the most impactful stories in comics. Now, in this new series, the twins will face old rivalries and new mysteries, including a revolutionary version of The Wizard.

Family ties and the unbreakable bond between Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver are essential elements in this narrative. When Wanda receives a letter from the recently deceased Magneto that worries Pietro, she decides to burn it before her brother reads it. However, this choice separates them at a critical moment, when a new threat announced by The Wizard, with a terrifying supernatural enhancement, looms over them. If they can’t find a way to repair their damaged bond, it could cost them their lives.

Marvel Comics

Steve Orlando comments: “We’ve been working a lot with Wanda and wanted to highlight the diversity of her powers and the dynamic things she can do… and it’s really exciting to do the same and give the same love to Pietro during the 60th anniversary. But it’s not just about her powers! “It’s about who they are and bringing them back into this chosen family narrative that we’re creating.”

In addition to exploring their powers, the series will also focus on the Maximoff family and introduce family members they’ve never had much time to interact with before.

This new series, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, promises to take fans on an exciting journey full of mystery, action and excitement.