The universe of The Batman could be expanded with a solo film of a classic villain: The Scarecrow.

Is it a good idea to make more Batman enemy movies? It is clear that with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker they got it completely right, but that does not mean that The Scarecrow can have the same success.

Even so, there are plans to make a spin-off of The Batman that will introduce us to The Scarecrow, something they have already done with The Penguin series, which has not yet been released. But it sure brings us fascinating details of Gotham’s criminal life.

This is the information we have.

Insider Daniel Richtman, via his Patreon, has revealed that Warner Bros./DC Studios is working on a standalone film centered on The Scarecrow, set in the same universe as Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Although not many details have been provided, the news has excited fans of the Dark Knight, as this is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing. Something we see in Christopher Nolan’s films, especially in Batman Begins (2005), where Cillian Murphy brought all his talent and brought some terror to the story.

Cillian Murphy as Scarecrow

This isn’t the first time it’s been hinted that Warner Bros. plans to develop villain-focused movies after the success of Todd Phillips’ Joker. In addition to the Scarecrow movie, a Clayface movie is being worked on that will be directed by Mike Flanagan, a director who has currently taken Netflix by storm with the series The Fall of the House of Usher.

But for now, we can only wait for more news of these exciting projects. In addition, we must remember that The Batman – Part II will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025. A date that could vary due to the strike in Hollywood.

