Amber Heard en Aquaman 2

Scandal broke out within DC Comics. Amber Heard and harsh accusations against Jason Momoa and James Wan.

“Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” is the focus of the problems after Amber Heard’s trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. In the last few hours, Variety released an article that unleashed the scandal within DC Comics, the “Aquaman” team and also including Elon Musk’s name on the list.

Inside this article a ton of files from the Heard-Depp trial were revealed and have now come to light. While some media portray Jason Momoa (Star of “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom”) as someone very professional with Amber Heard at all times, others They accuse him of arriving drunk and dressed like Depp to make the actress uncomfortable. This information would have been revealed after the leak of the documents.

Amber Heard en Aquaman

What Do Amber Heard’s Accusations Say?

Sources close to the actress assure that the events with Jason Momoa did occur. They also claim that an attempt has been made to make the actress’s therapy sessions (Recorded) see the light, in which she supposedly also goes against James Wan, director of this new “Aquaman” film. Heard claims that she repeatedly raised her voice at him and prevented him from posting things related to the film on her social networks.

On the DC side, They claim that Wan has always had a wonderful behavior with all the productions he worked with. The environment of Amber Heard claims that she was fired from the “Aquaman” sequel in 2019, before her case with Johnny Depp. This part of the story is when Elon Musk takes matters into his own hands, sending a threatening letter to Warner Bros. saying that “Everything is going to get out of hand” if they fire Amber. Unfortunately, Musk did not respond to Variety’s request to corroborate that this information is real.

Jason Momoa Johnny Depp y Amber Heard

“Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” will be the last film in the DC universe as we know it until now. It will be released in all cinemas around the world on December 20, 2023.