The WorldSBK tests of the big innovations have recently begun in Jerez de la Frontera

October 31, 2023

They started recently in Jerez de la Frontera the WorldSBK tests of the big news. The cloudy sky doesn’t bode well, but for now the road is dry and all the riders have left their garages to start these two days of testing

So much emotion for Jonathan Rea’s rides for the first time on the Yamaha R1 e di Andrea Iannone with the Ducati of Team GoEleven. Even if they are only tests, for the Italian rider it is the return to the track with a racing motorbike after the long four-year disqualification.

Moto.it will follow both days of testing from Jerez and so stay connected for photos, videos and interviews