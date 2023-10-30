Passion and ambition are the basis of the agreement between the team of Lorenzo Mauri and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who will test the 2024 version V4R Motocorsa as early as tomorrow, in the Jerez tests

October 30, 2023

With a press release Team Motocorsa has formalized its agreement with Michael Ruben Rinaldi for the 2024 WorldSBK. After launching Axel Bassani, Lorenzo Mauri’s team aims to relaunch another Italian talent, fresh from three years spent in the official Ducati team.

Rinaldi was born on 21 December 1995 and will therefore soon turn 28 years old. He started his career in Moto3 and then moved to Stock 600 where in 2015 he stood out by winning the Jerez race and finishing the championship in second position, behind Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The following year he moved to Stock 1000, a championship he won in 2017 just ahead of the Turkish driver. His debut in Superbike took place in 2018 in the Aruba.it Junior Team, before moving on to the Barni Racing Team the following season. With Marco Barnabò’s team the feeling has never been “exciting” (to use a euphemism) and hence the transfer in 2020 to Team GoEleven, for what was the season that consecrated him among the top riders in the category, thanks to a victory (Motorland Aragon) and 3 podiums. Successes that opened the doors to the official Ducati team with which Michael remained for three years, achieving four victories and 20 podiums.

Once the adventure with the world champion team of the last two years ended, Rinaldi decided to return to a valuable Italian private team like that of Team Motocorsa. The family environment and the attention that Lorenzo Mauri’s team will shower on him could be the winning key to competing at high levels in a championship that will be even more difficult in 2024. “We will start the championship with the humility that he has always distinguished us, by virtue of the fact that new figures of the highest level will join WorldSBK, and that every result will prove increasingly difficult to achieve”.

This is what the Motocorsa Team communicated, while below is the statement from the rider from Rimini: “2024 starts today! A new team, new people and one big goal. This is why Team Motocorsa is the right choice. It would be complex and undoubtedly reductive to explain in so few lines all the reasons why Team Motocorsa and I chose each other, and together we decided to undertake this great challenge. I would like to use just two words: passion and ambition. They were the two key words for my agreement with Lorenzo Mauri. They are the essence of a clear message, which confirmed to me that Motocorsa wanted me at the center of a solid and competitive project, to stay at the top and to aim even higher. A vision that matches perfectly with what I was looking for: a team that has the same passion for this sport as me, the ambition, the desire and the spirit of sacrifice that are needed to achieve great results. For this reason I am very happy and I can’t wait to start working with the team to create an excellent base on a technical level and a positive environment inside the garage, which can be productive and stimulating. I want to thank Lorenzo Mauri and the Motocorsa Team, Vittorino Mesaroli and Mesaroli Spa, Ducati and all the sponsors who made this project possible.”