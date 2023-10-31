30 October 2023

The words of Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Michael Ruben Rinaldi now knows who he will ride for in the 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship season.

The Rimini native will move from the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team to the Independent Motocorsa Racing team where he will take the place of Axel Bassani who in turn moves to the official Kawasaki team.

Rinaldi has always raced with Ducati in WorldSBK. In 2018 he took to the track with the Aruba.it Racing – Junior Team, finishing 14th in the standings and with a sixth place in Brno as his best result. The following year he moved to the Barni Ducati team and in 2020 to Team GoEleven, with whom he achieved his first victories and podiums at MotorLand Aragon. This allowed him to join the official Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, first alongside Scott Redding and then with Alvaro Bautista. Between 2021 and 2023 he achieved four victories and 20 podiums with the team as well as making a valid contribution to the conquest of the Team world titles in 2022 and 2023 and also the Constructors’ titles. For his seventh year in WorldSBK, Rinaldi will remain on the Panigale V4 R but with the Motocorsa Racing team.

Rinaldi spoke about this new challenge: “2024 starts today. A new team, new people and one great goal… this is why Team Motocorsa is the right choice. It would be complex and undoubtedly reductive to explain in so few lines all the reasons why Team Motocorsa and I chose each other and together we decided to undertake this great challenge for the 2024 season. I would therefore like to use just two words: PASSION and AMBITION. Key words that were, from the first meeting with Lorenzo Mauri, the essence of a clear message that he wanted to convey to me, wanting me to be at the center of a solid and competitive project to stay and aim, with a free mind, even higher. A vision that matches perfectly with what I am looking for… a team that has the same passion as me for this sport, the ambition, the desire and the spirit of sacrifice that are needed to achieve great results. For this reason I am very happy and I can’t wait to start working with the team to create an excellent base on a technical level and a positive environment within the garage that can be productive and stimulating. I want to thank Lorenzo Mauri and the Motocorsa Team, Vittorino Mesaroli and Mesaroli Spa, Ducati and all the sponsors who made this project possible.”

©Getty Images