Having dispelled the rumors that they wanted Lecuona in MotoGP, Team HRC confirmed both him and Xavi Vierge for another two years. Honda is aiming for continuity to return to winning in Superbike

October 27, 2023

Honda focuses on continuity and Team HRC reconfirms both its riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge for another two years, with a contract that will expire in 2025. Vierge’s renewal has never been in question while as far as Lecuona is concerned, until a few weeks ago there were many rumors that he was leaving for MotoGP, but probably the certainly not brilliant performances of the rider from Valencia in the premier class of the world championship convinced Honda leaders to reconfirm him on the official Fireblade.

Iker Lecuona was born in Valencia on 6 January 2000 and in 2016, after a season in the CEV Moto2, he debuted in the intermediate GP class where he remained until 2020, achieving two podiums. He played for two seasons in the Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team and then moved to Superbike with Team HRC. Up to now Iker has contested 64 races, winning a podium (Assen 2022) and a pole position.

Xavi Vierge was born in Castellbisbal on 30 April 1997. He started in the 125 and national Moto3 before moving on to the CEV Moto2 and subsequently to the world championship in the same category. He remained in Moto2 until 2021, winning 4 podiums in total, and in 2022 he joined the HRC team in the Superbike world championship. Up to now he has competed in 69 races and obtained 1 podium (Mandalika 2023).

Here are the statements of the two pilots and the General Manager Race Operations Management Division Honda Racing Corporation

Iker Lecuona: “It’s nice to have some certainty regarding the contract so we can focus on the work ahead. I want to fight for the positions that count and get some great satisfaction; This has always been HRC’s goal in competition but we have to work hard to reach that level. As soon as the last round of the 2023 season has concluded, we will focus on testing to start preparing for the new season, aiming to make a consistent step forward in terms of performance and results.”

Xavi Virgo: “I am happy to have renewed my contract with Team HRC for another two years. Being part of the official HRC team is every rider’s dream and my feelings have only grown since I joined this team. Continuing this path is a great motivation, given that I believe in the project, in myself, and in my team. Together we can achieve our goal which is to try to fight for the Championship as soon as possible. To get through this, we will continue to work as hard as we can.”

Tetsuhiro Kuwata: “In almost two years of working together we have appreciated Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge in every way and we are also happy to announce that both will remain official HRC riders for the next two years. Xavi and Iker are two young, fast and competitive riders, always ready to face every challenge with positivity, commitment and team spirit. Values ​​that we fully share since they are the same ones that allow us to make progress in the world of competitions. Good work to our drivers and our technicians for the 2023 season finale and for the years to come.”