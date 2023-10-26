Twelve rounds, only one outside Europe. In addition to Cremona (to be approved), the Balaton Park Circuit in Hungary is also on the calendar. Two one-month breaks and two races in August

October 26, 2023

Earlier than previous years Dorna and the FIM today released the provisional calendar for the derivative world championships. The most sensational news concerns the inclusion of Cremona circuit, subject to approval.

There will be 12 rounds in total, the first at Phillip Island In the last week of February and the last one in Jerez, in practice as it happened this year: it starts in Australia and ends in Spain.

There will be two breaks, the first will be one month from the first to the second round, while the second, another month will divide the third round in Assen from 19 to 21 April from the fourth in Misano from 14 to 16 June. There had been long talk about Vallelunga, but in the end the second Italian round, after the cancellation of Imola, will be held in Lombardy, provided that the track is approved before September 20th, the start date of the tenth round.

The other news, however announced previously, concerns the Balaton Park Circuit in Hungary at the end of August. Contrary to what had happened in recent years, there will be two events in August, the first from 9th to 11th in Portimao and the second on the new Hungarian circuit.

As always, the official early season tests will be held at Phillip Island before the inaugural round, to which will be added two days of testing in Barcelona from 14 to 15 March.

At the moment therefore, the calendar is provisional, only one stage outside Europe is planned, which for a world championship and for the sponsors who invest in it is certainly not the best.

The inclusion of a circuit like that of Cremona obviously raises doubts which, in addition to not yet having been approved for a world race, it was not taken into consideration by the Italian Championship, due to a track with some critical points. Will they be changed before September? We’ll see.