The Jerez tests were highly anticipated as for the first time JJonathan Rea tested the Yamaha, Michael Ruben Rinaldi the Ducati Motocorsa, Axel Bassani the Kawasaki and Nicolò Bulega the Panigale V4Rwith the icing on the cake being the return on a racing motorbike by Andrea Iannonewho has almost reached the end of his long four-year ban.

Today’s tests lasted only a few hours because the rain came to ruin everything right at the best moment, when the riders were becoming familiar with their respective bikes but also with the asphalt that wasn’t completely dry. The time table sees commando Remy Gardner with a time of 1’39”837, 8 tenths of a second from the track record. In second place Rinaldi less than two tenths behind, ahead of Dominique Aegerter and Jonathan Rea.

As for the new rider of Team Motocorsa, his impact with the team was very positive, as was that with Lorenzo Mauri’s V4R, so much so that Michael did not find major differences with the official bike he rode in Team Aruba.it, with the exception of the exhaust. The smile with which Jonny welcomed the journalists says a lot about her first (half) day on the R1. We are only at the beginning, but the impression is that the six-time world champion will quickly find the best feeling with his new bike. Alvaro Bautista stopped more than seven tenths behind Gardner, but he (obviously) never looked for the time, and was also the victim of a high side at the last corner, betrayed by an area of ​​the track that was still damp. No physical consequences, but just a little fear for the world champion.

Behind him we find Garrett Gerloff with the BMWAlex Lowes with his face a little swollen due to the crash in the Superpole Race but perfectly capable of racing, and Nicolò Bulega. The Supersport world champion had done well in testing with the Panigale V4R this summer at Mugellobut as this was his first time with the official bike he started with due caution, and with the sole aim of becoming familiar with the bike and the tyres.

Behind him Scott Redding and Axel Bassani. Good debut for Kawasaki’s new acquisition, who set a best lap of 1’41”801, just over a second from the time he set on Saturday in the Superpole. Behind the Venetian driver he places Andrea Iannone who stopped the clocks at a time of 1’41”922. Relaxed and smiling, the former MotoGP rider said he was happy to be back on track and to have got along well with his new team. A difficult yet exciting challenge awaits him.

The MotoGP bikes of Lorenzo Savadori and Michele Pirro also took to the track, as well as Max Biaggi who brought his personal RSV4 to Jerez.

For tomorrow the weather forecast predicts cloudy skies in the morning, with the sun expected to make its appearance in the afternoon. The problem is represented by the poor drainage of this track which takes a long time to dry. The hope is that at least in the afternoon the riders will be able to complete a few laps in dry conditions.