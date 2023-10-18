All that was missing was the official announcement and it arrived today, with a press release in which the Team GoEleven has announced that it has signed rider Andrea Iannone for the 2024 World Superbike championship.

The derivative championship is enriched by a rider who enjoys great visibility even outside the motorbike sector, but the hope not only of Gianni Ramello’s team but of all athletes is that after four years of forced rest the former MotoGP rider can return to his own levels.

Born in Vasto in 1989 Andrea turned 34 in August, and has 20 years of activity behind him. After starting in the CIV and CEV, he competed in all the world 125 in 2005 collecting 20 points. The first victory came in China in 2008 on a wet track. Iannone finishes the championship in tenth place but is now considered one of the most promising youngsters in the category and also thanks to further victories in 2009 he ends the season in seventh place.

The following year passes in Moto2 and it starts off great, with three victories and a total of eight podiums. He finished third, a position he also repeated in 2011 and 2012, his last year in the intermediate class before arriving in MotoGP.

His first bike in the premier class is the Ducati Desmosedici of the Pramac Racing team which he also rides in 2014 before being promoted to official team of the Borgo Panigale company where his teammate is Andrea Dovizioso. The first victory with the official Ducati came in 2015 in the Austrian Grand Prix. Iannone brings the Italian manufacturer back to the top step of the podium, where it had been missing since 2010 (victory for Casey Stoner at Phillip Island).

In 2017 he moved to Suzuki with a two-year contract. With the Japanese bike he only achieved four podiums and in 2019 he decided to sign a contract with the Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. With the RS-GP Andrea does not obtain any significant results and the following season is the most difficult for him. In MotoGP Andrea had achieved a total of 14 victories, 35 podiums and 10 pole positions when in December 2019 the FIM announced that it had suspended him from competitions as he tested positive in an anti-doping test. The substances found would be anabolic steroids, found in the urine taken at the Malaysian GP. In January 2020 the counter analyzes were still positive and in November of the same year the CAS of Lausanne disqualified him for four years.

This is in brief the racing career of the rider from Vasto, who now has the great opportunity to return to the track and do so in the Superbike World Championship. The bike will be the Ducati Panigale V4R of Team GoEleven. The agreement that binds him to the Piedmontese team lasts one year, with an option for 2025. The Piedmontese team has bet big on Iannone and hopes to have made the right move. We’ll find out soon, already in the winter tests, the first of which will take place in Jerez in Spain, on 31 October and 1 November.

Here are the statements of the rider, the team owner Gianni Ramello and the Ducati SBK Technical Coordinator Marco Zambenedetti.

Andrea Iannone: “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. I’m finally back on track, where I spent my life. I thank Gigi Dall’Igna, Paolo Ciabatti, Claudio Domenicali, Marco Zambenedetti and the entire Go Eleven team for their trust, with their support I have rediscovered the enthusiasm I had as a child. Special thanks also to the WorldSBK family for the opportunity. I’m pumped.”

Gianni Ramello: “Since its inception, Team GoEleven has tried to achieve increasingly important goals and already with the move to Ducati we have come closer to our desire. Despite being a private team we achieved a victory, several podiums, we won a Team Independent title, we gave world-famous riders the opportunity to defend our colors with excellent results, demonstrating that our Team has done a great job and above all he did it well. Now we found ourselves having to take a further step forward to achieve another goal, a new challenge and this time it will be even more intriguing and certainly difficult. A driver like Andrea has not only proven over the years to be fast and talented, but he is also a public figure of great interest. The challenge is even more stimulating because we jumped at the chance of having Iannone return to a World Championship after 4 years of hiatus, and I can guarantee that we will work hard to get to the positions that count. We strongly want to demonstrate that we made this decision because we believe in the rider’s potential, and we are sure that he will give his all to achieve great results. I can only congratulate Andrea for choosing our team, giving us great importance and appreciating the excellent work we have done. I am also pleased because he had the courage to face this new challenge which was not at all simple. I thank all the Ducati management who gave us strong motivation to start this project and I thank my Team, who has always shared our projects for better or for worse, driven by motivations that excite me. They all want to win like I do, and this added to the certain desire that Andrea will also have will be a further boost for the 2024 season!”

Marco Zambenedetti: “I am happy that Andrea is returning to Ducati. He is a talented rider who certainly still has a lot to give to this sport. Certainly after such a long stop period it will be important to give him all the time necessary to return to being one with the bike. He will have a team at his side that has already gained experience on the V4R and will support him as best as possible. I can’t wait to see him around the track with all the other drivers.”