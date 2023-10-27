It started today in Jerez de la Frontera in Spain on twelfth and last round del Superbike World Championship. This morning due to the track conditions, partly still wet due to the rains fallen during the night, they convinced the most drivers to stay in their garagesand therefore only in the second session, with the track completely dry, were we able to begin to understand what the values ​​on the field are, in this last appointment with the 2023 WorldSBK.

The fastest was Toprak Razgatlioglu who only took the lead in the timesheets at the end, clocking a lap of 1’40”312 that no one was able to improve on. The closest to the Yamaha Turk was a sorpresa Remy Gardner, which came within 244 thousandths of first place. Behind the two Yamaha riders were the two official Ducatis Alvaro Bautista e Michael Ruben Rinaldi320 and 398 thousandths behind respectively, both showing an excellent, consistently fast pace.

The 2022 world champion is surprisingly dropped half an hour from the end, without any consequences.

Let the R1s go strong on this track also confirms the fifth position of Dominique Aegerter, who had also done well in the winter tests here when he was at the beginning of his SBK adventure. The Swiss preceded a brilliant one Philipp Oettl e Garrett Gerlofffirst of the BMW drivers despite a crash in the first minutes of the session.

In eighth and ninth place we find ours Danilo Petrucci ed Andrea Locatelli, almost a second from the top. However, Scott Redding’s gap (1,195) is higher than second and completes the top ten and precedes Iker Lecuona, his teammate Michael Van der Mark (who turned 31 just yesterday) and a disappointing Jonathan Reaonly thirteenth and almost a second and a half behind Razgatlioglu.

La debacle of the six-time world champion was mainly due to the bike, given that his teammate Alex Lowes did worse, finishing sixteenth, almost two seconds from first place. Axel Bassani also did poorly, finishing immediately behind Rea. The other Italians: fifteenth Lorenzo Baldassarri and twenty-second Gabriele Ruiu.

A first interlocutory day, made difficult for the team and driver by the track conditions. The hope is that tomorrow morning for FP3 the track will be dry to allow them to work on the set-up of their respective bikes. At the moment it seems that the Yamahas are very fast on the flying lap, while the two official Ducatis already have an excellent race pace. The two Team GRT Yamaha riders Gardner and Aegerter were the positive surprises, the two officials Rea and Lowes were the negative ones together with Bassani (who will ride the ex-Jonny Ninja in the tests on Tuesday and Wednesday).