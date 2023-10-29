The years spent at Yamaha were beautiful and successful, but the time has come for a change. Have BMWs not been competitive this year? His next goal is precisely that: improve them to the point of allowing him to fight with Bautista and (perhaps) with Rea.

It must be bad to celebrate and then find out you didn’t win

I won. I crossed the finish line first and won.

When did you realize you hadn’t won?

As soon as I passed the pit line and was about to enter the park ferme they signaled to me that I had finished second. Then I immediately stopped celebrating. I was ready to burn out, but instead I kept going.

Do you think the rule should be changed?

I believe that if a driver takes advantage of using the outside of the track then he should be penalized, but if we are talking about a few centimeters I think the rule is not right. In my case the bike skidded and I went off the track with only the rear. At least the law should be applied when both wheels exceed the limit of the runway.

Did you expect him to try to overtake you in the last corner?

I expected exactly what happened. He entered and widened the trajectory. At the exit I was the one who widened the trajectory, but I didn’t realize I had crossed the green line. I saw the video of the last corner and I only touched green with the rear wheel, not with both wheels. The bike slid outwards and my rear wheel hit the green.

Are you satisfied with your season?

Initially I wasn’t at my best but in a few rounds I reached peak form and performance. I had a lot of fun this year. Obviously my goal was the world title and I’m sorry I didn’t succeed, but I think everyone saw that I always gave 100%. Also I have to say that I had a lot of fun fighting with Bautista and Rea. Sometimes luck wasn’t on my side and sometimes maybe I was too harsh in contact with the other riders, but that’s racing.

Are you sorry to leave Yamaha?

Regarding the period spent with Team Yamaha I can say that they were four years full of fantastic memories, with a world title and many victories, but now we have reached the end of this story. From the second year onwards I felt part of the Yamaha family, everyone was kind to me and always helped me. There have obviously been ups and downs, but overall I’ve been really happy with them.

The performances of the BMW drivers again today were quite poor. Why did you decide to move to BMW?

What position did the best BMW driver finish in?

Scott Redding, eighth

Only eighth? We have to improve… and this is precisely why I decided to move to Team BMW: to improve the performance of their bike and fight for the victory with Bautista and perhaps also with Rea. We will see.

Have you learned anything from this season?

Yes, I learned a lot. I had to fight with a very, very strong rider like Bautista. I had to push the limits. I’m still young and I learn something every day fighting with the best riders. I hope to do a good job next year, improving my bike. I will have to try to adapt my new bike to my riding style like I did with the Yamaha.

How happy were you with Oncu’s podium in the Supersport race?

It moved me to tears. After his injury he managed to get competitive again and is doing a great job. I watched the last laps of his race and saw him give his all to maintain third position. A podium was what he needed, to find the strength to continue putting his maximum effort into continuing his rehabilitation. His result gave me greater motivation and even more determination to face my race.