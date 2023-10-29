What a race!

Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu they gave us another one fantastic race in which they fought elbow to elbow for over ten laps. Just as it happened in Portimao the two have they outdid themselves at almost every turn.

The “stacker” Toprak never missed an opportunity to overtake Alvaro, who was good as always at exploiting the greater reach of his Panigale V4R.

In the decisive last corner the Spaniard has tried them all. He managed to enter first, but was then forced to widen his trajectory and the Yamaha Turk slipped him inside. The distance between the exit of the last corner and the finish line is not sufficient to make the V4R’s greater acceleration count and it was Razgatlioglu crossed the finish line firsteven if for a few thousandths of a second.

While the Yamaha garage was celebrating, the Stewart Panel evaluated the images of the last corner and discovered that Toprak was coming out released with the rear wheel on verde, demoting him one position. The Razgatlioglu smile it turned into one grimace of disappointmentwhile it was the Ducati garage that celebrated a victory that allowed Bautista to end the weekend not only with the world champion title, but also with an incredible hat-trick.

Second career podium for Dominque Aegerter, good at staying close to the two dominators without ever managing to enter the fight for victory. Remy Gardner’s fourth position brings the number of Yamaha riders in the top four to three. Behind the Australian are the Panigales Danilo Petrucci e di Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The Terni native was the author of one good comebackwhile the Team Aruba.it driver was also in third position and for a few laps gave the impression of being able to join the duelists, but then disappeared from the scene a few laps from the end, probably due to an incorrect error framed by the cameras, and found himself at the back of the leading group.

Another good race of Philipp Oettl, seventh ahead of the BMWs of Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff. More was expected from Andrea Locatelli, only tenth after being penalized by one position for exceeding track limits, just like his teammate. Eleventh position for Axel Bassani, who finally manages to cross the finish line without anyone making him fall.

Jonathan Rea conclude his magnificent adventure with Team KRT Kawasaki with a slipped and a comeback that led him to finish in seventeenth position. The six-time world champion started very fast at the start, intending to try everything to leave Kawasaki with a victory or at least a podium. He was leading the race when on the fifth lap he made a mistake at turn 2, lost the front and crashed.

Lorenzo Baldassarri scores a point in fifteenth, while Gabriele Ruiu is twentieth.